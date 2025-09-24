Parents raise fears over future of young carers support in Bedford Borough

Parents have voiced concerns that Bedford Borough Council could undermine a service they describe as “life-changing” for their children.

A report to the Children’s Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee admitted the identification of young carers is “inconsistent” and that the number with high-need cases has more than tripled in three years.

With only 1,004 of an estimated 3,675 young carers registered for support, councillors were told that key performance indicators “were not as strong as the council would like them to be” and that more work is needed to improve data and outcomes.

The council says a new Bedford-specific strategy is needed to tackle hidden need and strengthen services when the current contract with Carers in Bedfordshire ends in March 2026.

It has promised to consult young carers this autumn to shape the new model, which will sit separately from adult carers’ services.

Ambitions include creating a register of young carers, establishing a single point of contact, and forging closer links with schools, GPs and health providers. They also plan to introduce a new assessment system through Early Help and social care, alongside more peer groups, wellbeing support and access to careers advice.

Officers also stressed that being a young carer does not in itself meet the threshold for being taken into care — an effort to reassure families who may be reluctant to come forward.

Carers in Bedfordshire (CiB), which currently delivers support through a joint contract with Bedford Borough Council, Central Bedfordshire Council and the NHS Integrated Care Board, said its independence is crucial in persuading families to seek help.

“Any future model should preserve this low-barrier, trusted first contact and be co-designed with young carers themselves,” the charity told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

“Young carers and their families tell us they feel more comfortable approaching charities such as ours because we are independent and non-statutory. That reduces stigma and lowers the fear of being judged or ‘seen by social services’.”

Several parents who wrote to local media after the committee meeting agreed. One said: “What makes Bedford’s service so valuable is precisely that it is not just another council department. Its independence means it can reach into schools and communities, build trust with families, and offer the kind of creative support that children respond to.”

CiB said its response is deliberately fast: assessments within eight days (two if urgent), interventions within two weeks, and most cases stabilised within eight weeks. It warned that if that pace is lost, risks increase, “school absence can rise, health and wellbeing may deteriorate, and more situations are likely to reach statutory thresholds that timely, light-touch support could have prevented.”

Parents also highlighted the same point. One described CiB’s response as “immediate and life-changing”, adding: “If it had been left to the council, we would still be stuck on a waiting list.”

Some fears were sharpened by experience in Central Bedfordshire, where support was embedded in the council’s Early Help service. A Healthwatch survey in 2023 reported families there felt “let down”, citing confusion, gaps, and reduced opportunities.

Central Bedfordshire Council, however, has defended its service. Councillor Steve Owen, executive member for children’s services, said: “We are committed to providing strong, consistent support for young carers in Central Bedfordshire. The Young Carers service is managed in-house, with a dedicated team of professionals focused entirely on the needs of young carers and their families.

“Since the Healthwatch report was published in 2023, the number of young carers accessing our activities has increased by 174 per cent, and the range of activities available to them has tripled. An Ofsted inspection in March 2025 confirmed that the offer for young carers in Central Bedfordshire is consistently strong and good, reflecting the positive impact of these arrangements.”

The council also stressed that being part of Early Help does not restrict support, which is tailored to each child’s needs and regularly reviewed.

Bedford Borough Council has promised to consult young carers before deciding the shape of its new service. But it has not responded to questions from the LDRS on how it will preserve the independence families value, what lessons it has learned from Central Bedfordshire, or how quickly help would be available under a new system.