Paramedics free passenger following two-car crash near Bedford
A male passenger had to be freed from a car following a two-car collision yesterday (Tuesday).
The incident happened just after 8.20am in Chapel End Road, Houghton Conquest. One of the two male passengers was freed by paramedics and both were treated at the scene.
Two fire crews from Kempton and Bedford were called to the scene, as were the police.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.