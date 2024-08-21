The two-vehicle crash happened in Houghton Conquest (Picture: Pixabay)

A male passenger had to be freed from a car following a two-car collision yesterday (Tuesday).

The incident happened just after 8.20am in Chapel End Road, Houghton Conquest. One of the two male passengers was freed by paramedics and both were treated at the scene.

Two fire crews from Kempton and Bedford were called to the scene, as were the police.