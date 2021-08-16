Pakistan Independence Day celebrated in Bedford

Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day was celebrated in the town with a flag raising ceremony WATCH ABOVE

Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson, High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Eric Masih, Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin as well as councillors and community leaders of Pakistan origin attended Saturday's event at Bedford Town Hall.

The ceremony - organised by Dr Mohammad Azher - began with the National Anthem of Pakistan, and included prayers for prosperity of Pakistan and people of Kashmir.