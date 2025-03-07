Oxford-Cambridge Corridor focus of university’s roundtable event

By Neil Shefferd
Published 7th Mar 2025, 10:12 BST

The Oxford-Cambridge Corridor was the focus of a roundtable event attended by business leaders and local authority representatives from Milton Keynes and Bedford.

It was held at Cranfield University and also featured a speech from Science Minister Sir Patrick Vallance.

Sir Patrick was a regular contributor to the UK Government’s coronavirus briefings during the pandemic, and during the roundtable yesterday he set out his vision and priorities for the Oxford-Cambridge Corridor.

“Joining the dots between hotbeds of innovation like Cranfield University, and the wealth of academic, business and investment opportunities across the Oxford-Cambridge Corridor, will unleash this region’s potential to create jobs and deliver growth, supporting our Plan for Change,” Sir Patrick told the event.

Science Minister Lord Patrick Vallance attended a roundtable event at Cranfield University which discussed the Oxford-Cambridge CorridorScience Minister Lord Patrick Vallance attended a roundtable event at Cranfield University which discussed the Oxford-Cambridge Corridor
Representatives from Nissan, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Marshall Aerospace, Luton Airport, Red Bull Advanced Technologies and ARC Universities Group took part in the discussion.

“The Oxford-Cambridge corridor has enormous potential to drive economic growth across the UK,” said Professor Dame Karen Holford, chief executive and vice-chancellor of Cranfield University.

“At the moment our region contributes over £40 billion to the UK economy, with the potential to add a further £78 billion by 2035.

“But we need to accelerate the translation of innovative research into commercial products, and the development of key skills; with universities having a key role to play.

“The clusters of knowledge that we have across the Oxford-Cambridge corridor have enormous potential, and I’m really pleased the Government is recognising this and engaging so directly to support our huge ambitions.”

During the visit, Lord Vallance opened a new space robotics facility, the ASTRA lab, and toured the university’s Aerospace Integration Research Centre.

