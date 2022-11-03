Overnight road closure as Bedford's Christmas lights go up
The switch-on takes place on November 19
Bedford High Street will be closed overnight as it gets ready to light up for Christmas.
The borough council will be putting up Christmas lights between 9pm on November 7 and 5am on November 8 – with the High Stret closed while the work takes place.
This year, to help save energy, the lights will have timers installed so they are lit up between dusk and midnight.
The switch-on event is on Saturday, November 19 at 4.30pm at Harpur Square.