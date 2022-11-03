News you can trust since 1845

Overnight road closure as Bedford's Christmas lights go up

The switch-on takes place on November 19

By Laura Hutchinson
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2022, 9:48am

Bedford High Street will be closed overnight as it gets ready to light up for Christmas.

The borough council will be putting up Christmas lights between 9pm on November 7 and 5am on November 8 – with the High Stret closed while the work takes place.

This year, to help save energy, the lights will have timers installed so they are lit up between dusk and midnight.

The switch-on event is on Saturday, November 19 at 4.30pm at Harpur Square.

