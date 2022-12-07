The developer will make financial contributions to the area as part of the 106 agreement with the council Picture: Adobe Stock

Over £11million has been earmarked in investment for Bedford and the surrounding area as part of a new homes development, says a developer.

Davidsons Homes will be building at the St Mary’s site off the A4280 between Biddenham and Bedford. It is the latest to build at the site, which includes a now completed section by Bovis Homes, and a site in progress by Linden Homes.

Contributions as part of the S106 agreement for the whole development with the council will be made to enhance local facilities including £4.6million towards the local primary school, over £1.6million towards the country park, over £1million on sports pitches and £517,000 on a footbridge.

And £125,000 will be spent on public art for the area, £750,000 on improving the park and ride facilities and £1.7million on a pavilion.

Simon Tyler, Sales Director for the Davidsons South Midlands region, said: “This is set to be a landmark site for us, generating considerable investment in the community, as well as exceptional new homes.

“The site is perfectly situated for commuters, as it will take less than ten minutes to drive to the train station, or less than half an hour for those who prefer to walk.

