Over 70 people at Bedford council’s final public meeting on East West Rail plans

Over 70 people attended Bedford Borough Council’s eighth and final meeting on the East West Rail link last night (Thursday).

Hundreds of residents have heard directly from Bedford mayor Tom Wootton and senior council officers, as part of the council’s engagement on the planned East West Rail scheme at various venues including Bedford, Wilden, Wyboston, Clapham, Roxton – and St Mark’s Church Hall in Brickhill yesterday.

Mayor Tom said: “The turnout we’ve had at all of these meetings over the last eight months has shown how much people want to be a part of this process – they want to be able to ask questions, challenge assumptions, and have as much information as we can provide them with.

East West protest signs at Spenser Road

“My job as mayor, and our job as the council, is to ensure individuals, communities, and businesses are a part of that process, and to try to convince East West Rail Company to listen to them. They will be the ones who feel the benefit, and they will be the ones who pay the price if we don’t get this right.

“That is why we commissioned the reports which were published last month, evaluating eight potential routes against 13 distinct criteria, encompassing various factors such as environmental considerations, potential demolitions, car parking provisions, and alignment with the Local Plan 2040. It’s not just about asking people for their opinions; we’re here to give them the best possible information.