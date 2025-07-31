Outrage after vandals destroy gravestones at Polish church in Bedford

By Olga Norford
Published 31st Jul 2025, 14:57 BST
Mindless vandals have attacked and desecrated a number of gravestones at the Polish church in Mill Street, Bedford.

It’s believed the gravestones, including a memorial to former Bedford mayor Peregrine Nash, were smashed and broken on Sunday evening.

Church members said they were “very sad to report that three gravestones had been maliciously vandalised at the Polish Church of Sacred Heart of Jesus & St Cuthbert”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Roman Catholic Church is a Grade II listed building, serving the Polish community in Bedford.

Church members are outraged at the mindless vandalismplaceholder image
Church members are outraged at the mindless vandalism

Gina Marszalek, said: “It is very upsetting to see the graves tampered with. We believe it happened sometime on Sunday evening and could not have gone unnoticed due to the required force to break the gravestones.

"As a community we are deeply saddened and outraged that a sacred place where remains are laid to rest could incite such acts of mindless vandalism.

“There were three gravestones vandalised. In particular the memorial of Peregrine Nash buried in 1834 would have taken some force to destroy. Peregrine Nash was Mayor of Bedford in 1807.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We will try to restore the graves as best we can and hope this never happens again.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forwardplaceholder image
Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward

“If anyone can help with information on who may have been responsible, please come forward.”

A spokesperson for Beds Police, added: “We were called at around 10.20pm on Monday (28 July) to a report of damage to graves and gravestones in the grounds of a church in Mill Street, Bedford.

“Anyone with information can contact us online quoting reference 40/43926/25.”

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice