Online abuse on the rise says Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service will review its policies after senior figures warned that online abuse of firefighters, officers and authority members is increasing and having damaging effects.

The Fire Authority’s Executive Committee discussed this morning (Wednesday, September 3) new national guidance which calls on employers to strengthen protections for staff facing intimidation and harassment on social media.

Angela Paradise, the service’s interim head of people, told the meeting that the problem is becoming harder to ignore.

“This applies to the whole service and and also wider members as well, but this is an acknowledgement that unfortunately we do see increasing online abuse and harassment,” she said.

“The more technology we have, the more social media platforms we have, there are more options for people to abuse others. And of course those in the public sector are probably targeted more than others.”

Ms Paradise said the guidance recognised the serious impact of online abuse on individuals and their families, adding that it could affect health and wellbeing and, in some cases, spill over into verbal or in-person harassment.

“This [guidance] comes at a time when we’re already reviewing our bullying harassment processes, but we need to also do that in conjunction with anything to do with social media and how people operate their lives.”

Councillor Michael Headley (Bedford Borough Council) welcomed the move: “It’s a shame that we need to consider this, but it is a real issue and it is important that it is properly considered.

“It’s very important we now do that and make sure we do everything we can to protect our employees and staff,” he said.