One takeaway in Bedford's Ford End Road needs 'major improvement' following food hygiene visit
Here are the latest food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and it’s not good news for three Bedford businesses.
Most restaurants and takeaways have scored well – but FSA inspectors told Hayat Peri Peri & Pizza, in Ford End Road it needs ‘major improvement’, while two others – MBF, in Mill Street and Bedford Sweets & Snacks, in Elstow Road – need ‘some improvement’.
All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which means:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
RATED 5
Sandy's Shop, Harpur Street, Bedford – rated on March 26
Bellini's Restaurant, High Street, Clapham – rated on March 21
Three Rooms Fine Indian Dining, Kimbolton Road, Bedford – rated on March 21
The Orchard, Riverfield Drive, Bedford – rated on March 15
La Crème de La Crème at The Castle, Newnham Street, Bedford – rated on March 14
Creams Cafe Bedford, High Street, Bedford – rated on March 12
The Nazar Lounge, High Street, Bedford – rated on March 4
Starbucks Coffee Company, St John’s Street, Bedford – rated on March 1
Cafe Connect, Marlborough Road, Bedford – rated on February 28
Greek Bites, Althorpe Street, Bedford – rated on February 27
Blackthorns Sun Club at Sharnbrook – rated on March 25
Addison Howard Centre, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on March 18
Bedford Rowing Club, Duckmill Lane, Bedford – rated on March 14
The Duke Inn, Woburn Road, Kempston – rated on March 8
The Queen, Preston Road, Bedford – rated on February 27
The Ice Bar Trailer, Great Denham – rated on March 18
Yo! To Go! at Tesco, Riverfield Drive, Bedford – rated on March 15
Small Hours, Mill Street, Bedford – rated on March 14
Subway, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on February 8
RATED 4
Miyahs, The Broadway, Bedford – rated on February 20
Wraps To Go, Fenlake Road Industrial Estate, Bedford – rated on February 27
Brewers Fayre, Fletcher Road, Kempston – rated on March 4
Caffe Piccolo, High Street, Clapham – rated on March 4
Fisherman’s chip shop, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on March 5
Marmaris Grill Ltd, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on March 12
The Flowerpot, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on March 14
RATED 3
St John’s Arms, Knotting Road, Melchbourne – rated on February 27
Le Raj, Park Road West, Bedford – rated on March 5
RATED 2
MBF, Mill Street, Bedford – rated on February 22
Bedford Sweets & Snacks, Elstow Road, Bedford – rated on February 27
RATED 1
Hayat Peri Peri & Pizza, Ford End Road, Bedford – rated on March 4