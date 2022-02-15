Olympic medalist Gail Emms to open £45k refurbished leisure centre in Bedford
There'll also be an open day at John Bunyan Leisure Centre
Olympic medallist Gail Emms MBE is set to reopen the newly refurbished sports hall and squash courts at John Bunyan Sports & Fitness.
It will be followed by an open day to give residents the chance to try the facilities and classes on offer as part of the £45,000 upgrade.
There'll be a mixture of free taster sessions and paid activities - on Saturday, February 26 - including:
Soft Play – 60-minute sessions for £2 for non-members
Free one day passes to the state-of-the-art gym
Free 60-minute bookable badminton sessions
Roller skating with introductory sessions and roller disco
Free group exercise classes
Free 60-minute squash court sessions
Free table tennis
To book your place at the open day or view the timetable visit the centre website or call 01234 364481.