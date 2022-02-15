Olympic medalist Gail Emms to open £45k refurbished leisure centre in Bedford

Olympic medallist Gail Emms MBE is set to reopen the newly refurbished sports hall and squash courts at John Bunyan Sports & Fitness.

It will be followed by an open day to give residents the chance to try the facilities and classes on offer as part of the £45,000 upgrade.

There'll be a mixture of free taster sessions and paid activities - on Saturday, February 26 - including:

Soft Play – 60-minute sessions for £2 for non-members

Free one day passes to the state-of-the-art gym

Free 60-minute bookable badminton sessions

Roller skating with introductory sessions and roller disco

Free group exercise classes

Free 60-minute squash court sessions

Free table tennis