Olly Murs concert at Bedford Park will go ahead after singer is rushed to hospital following horrific onstage accident

Olly Murs has been taken to hospital after injuring his leg in an onstage accident at his Newmarket gig.

But the good news is - his concert at Bedford Park is still going ahead.

Surgeons operated on the pop sensation after a fragment of bone lodged itself in the back of his knee after he jumped during the performance.

Olly Murs was taken to hospital after injuring his leg in an onstage accident (Picture: Olly Murs/Instagram)

The singer took to Instagram to tell his fans what happened.

Posting a video message from hospital, he said: "Why is Olly in the hospital bed? I’ve just had surgery on my left leg.

"For some of you who came to my Newmarket gig on Friday, thank you for your kind messages of support and just checking it was OK.

"It has been a mad 72 hours since the gig getting to this point.

"Basically after my second song, a fragment of bone that was in my knee managed, after I jumped, to lodge itself on the back of my knee which basically shut my leg down.”