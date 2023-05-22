Ofsted inspectors rate primary school in Bedford as 'good' and praise 'strong culture of respect'

Livingstone Primary School has been recognised as a ‘good’ school following a recent inspection by Ofsted.

The school was rated as good for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management and early years provision - but it was rated as outstanding when it came to personal development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report also praised the school's 'strong culture of respect'.

Pupils celebrating their ‘good’ Ofsted inspection.

It went on to say: "All pupils do their best to demonstrate the school’s motto, ‘Work hard, be kind’. They follow the example set by staff, who model the positive behaviours and attitudes expected from pupils.

"Most pupils achieve well, sometimes from low starting points. Their achievements are celebrated and they are motivated to do well by a clear system of rewards and recognition."

The report also noted that leaders had designed an 'ambitious' curriculum with pupils' needs in mind - including those that have come from other countries and may have limited English on arrival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And the 'skilled' teachers were praised for making the curriculum accessible to all pupils.

Meanwhile, safeguarding at the school was recognised as being effective.

Head Teacher Peter Thornes said, “We are pleased with the outcomes of our recent Ofsted inspection. We're proud of the achievements the school, pupils, staff and community have made that have enabled such a positive judgement. We are particularly delighted to be recognised as outstanding in the personal development of pupils, which recognises the school's biggest strength."

To improve, Ofsted recommended giving pupils more opportunities to orally rehearse in phonics lessons. It added that the quality of feedback and support staff give to pupils was inconsistent, and said leaders should ensure their own feedback to teachers is acted on.