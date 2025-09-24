Official unveiling of new look post office and store in village near Bedford

Houghton Conquest Post Office and convenience store re-opened today following a seven-month refurbishment project. (September 24)

Work to fully modernise and expand the store was organised by new postmaster, Gagandeep Singh, following the retirement of long-serving postmistress Manjit Thiarra and her family who had run the branch for around 30 years.

Mid Bedfordshire MP Blake Stephenson, was guest of honour - cutting the ribbon to mark the official opening.

Mr Singh, said: “It’s been really lovely to get lots of great compliments about all the changes made. People have taken the time to come up to me in the shop to pass on praise. This is a very tight-knit community where everyone knows everyone and one day when I was out in the village, a kind lady, out with her shopping trolley approached me and asked if I was the new owner of the shop, and wanted to tell me how wonderful it looked and to thank me.

New postmaster, Gagandeep Singh is pictured with Blake Stephenson, Mid Bedfordshire MP, at the official opening on Wednesday

“It is two miles to the next nearest shop, so I know how important it is to this community.

“There have been many bank branch closures and people can do their personal and business banking here and pay bills. They can also get Euros on demand and pre-order other currencies as well as top up their Post Office Travel Money Card.”

Mr Stephenson added: “This Post Office and convenience store is at the heart of village life in Houghton Conquest. There is a real buzz of excitement with all of the changes made to the premises, which has really transformed and modernised the whole store.

“I want to sincerely thank the new postmaster Gagandeep for his big investment into this shop. It looks really great and the longer opening hours will really benefit the community.”

“In the past, the Post Office had been in a separate area of the store until the Post Office counter was moved alongside the retail counter. For many years, that part of the store had been just used for storage as it had low ceilings, but it is now cleverly used for a new retail range of Cooks premium ready cooked meals.

“The whole store has been refurbished. New shelving and layout improve the flow around the shop. Gangandeep invested in new refrigeration with low-energy use and deliberately chose very low-noise models to make it quieter and calmer for customers and neighbours.”

Gagandeep is an experienced postmaster who converted the former The Sailor pub in Hitchin, adding Woolgrove Road Post Office with he experience helped his plans for the Houghton Conquest Post Office and store.

Anthony Bayley, Post Office Network Area Change Manager, said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community and we are excited to have fantastic new-look Post Office and store Houghton Conquest and with the benefit of longer opening hours than before. Customers are delighted. We want to thank the previous postmistress Manjit Thiarra for her family’s long and loyal service to the community and for the new postmaster Gagandeep Singh transforming the premises.”

The new store will be open daily from 6am to 9pm.

