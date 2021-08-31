Officers appealing for information after man is hit by car in Bedford

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for information following a road collision in Great Denham.

Emergency services were called at approximately 3.30am on Saturday (August 28), after a man was hit by a car and suffered serious injuries.

The incident took place on the north west part of The Branston Way, Great Denham. The driver of the vehicle is co-operating with police enquiries.

Did you see anything?

Sergeant Russell Jones, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident.

"If you think you may have seen the man prior to the incident or have any dash cam footage of the area then please get in touch.”