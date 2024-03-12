Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An off-duty police officer has hit out at morning commuters after an aquaplaning driver stopped traffic on the A421 today (Tuesday).

Sergeant Phil Boyd, from Bedford’s Community Cohesion Team, was on his way to work when he saw a car in the middle of the road. But was appalled at the number of drivers who just drove around the crashed vehicle – so much so, he posted a video on Facebook which you can watch above.

Sgt Boyd said: “I could see a car was in the middle of the road facing sideways with significant front-end damage and smoke coming from the engine, with oil and debris all over the road. Pulling my car off the road so I was safe, I ran to the scene from some distance back – here I saw several cars drive up to the verge and then around the car and then drive off. The driver was still in the car and given the damage to the vehicle my thoughts were that it was highly likely they were injured. On this subject I simply say this: if you are one of those drivers then you should be ashamed of yourself. It is everyone’s duty to help someone, or at least try.”

Sergeant Phil Boyd on the A421 today (Tuesday) (Bedford Community Policing Team)

Thankfully, his faith in people was quickly restored as numerous other cars around him began to stop. Even one driver, called Rebecca, who had seen the vehicle aquaplaning in her rear-view mirror stopped 100 metres up the road and ran back to help.

Sgt Boyd said: “The driver was conscious and breathing but clearly distressed and in shock. She had aquaplaned and lost complete control of her car hitting into the central barriers, spinning repeatedly before coming to a stop in the middle of the road. The car was a write-off. But she was alive. No injuries. Lucky. Very, very lucky.”