Brian Woodrow

It is with huge shock and immense sadness that we have to share the news that Brian Woodrow OBE DL died in his sleep on Friday, July 16 whilst on holiday with all his family in Norfolk.

Brian was lured to the Bedford area when he accepted a role working for Texas Instruments in 1968 and following a successful career in recruitment and advertising, including 25 years commuting to London, he retired in 1988.

Brian was an active member of the Bedford community and following his retirement became deeply involved in many local organisations and charities.

Brian leaves a huge legacy as he worked tirelessly for the community of Bedford being involved with around 15 different charities including The Bedford Hospital Charity, Hospice at Home, Country Days, Swaziland Schools Project, St Paul’s Church, Bedford Sports Foundation and the Sharnbrook Mill Theatre to name but a few.

His most significant achievement was establishing and running Bedford Hospital Charity that over his leadership raised in excess of £10m for the hospital and helped create the Primrose Cancer Centre.

However, he was also central to the creation of the Bedford Sports and Hockey Centre in Queens Park, the restoration of St Paul’s Church, the setting-up of Country Days.

His enthusiasm, hard work, boundless energy and his ability to extract charitable money from people of Bedfordshire and beyond will be greatly missed.

Brian was High Sheriff of Bedfordshire in 1995, was awarded his OBE for services to the community in Bedford in 2003 and latterly was a Deputy Lieutenant of Bedfordshire.

Beloved husband of Sally, much loved father of James, Nicholas and Jeremy and adored grandpa of Laura, Harry, Emma, Tom, Jeremy, Annie, Jake and William. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral at St Paul’s Church, Bedford, on Thursday August 5 at 10.30am. No Flowers please.