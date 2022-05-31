Oasis Beach Pool in Bedford to close for 2 weeks in June for roof repairs

Oasis Beach Pool. Bedford.

Oasis Beach Pool in Bedford is set to shut for two weeks so it can repair roof damage caused by high winds.

The pool will close from Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 17 so the existing temporary fix can be replaced.

Bedford Borough Council says it has worked with Fusion Lifestyle, which runs the pool, to find a date that avoids the busy school holidays.

But it has warned that as the contractors will be carrying out the repairs at high level, work will be weather dependent – which could mean the closure dates change at short notice.

You can keep up to date on the planned closure via the Oasis website.

Fusion Lifestyle members can access Robinson Pools & Fitness while Oasis is closed.