Oasis Beach Pool in Bedford slapped with health and safety improvement notice

Oasis Beach Pool in Bedford.

Fusion Lifestyle has been issued a health and safety improvement notice following an inspector’s visit to Bedford’s Oasis Beach Pool.

Issues raised by the inspector in the notice included fire safety risks, a lack of hot water and panic alarms that did not work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The notice, which has been seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), was sent to Fusion Lifestyle by the Bedford Borough Council inspector on Thursday (August 10) following an inspection on August 3 and 4.

In the notice document, the inspector said: “During my visit it was clear that you have not made appropriate arrangements for the control, monitoring and review of the preventative and protective measures necessary for ensuring the health and safety of employees and members of the public.

“During my inspection I became concerned about matters relating to fire safety, in as much as fire exits were blocked, and I contacted Bedfordshire and Luton Fire Service, who attended site,” the inspector wrote.

“I understand that they provided initial advice and guidance, and will be conducting their own follow up in relation to these matters.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The inspector added: “It appears that there is no provision of hot water across the entire site, including customer toilets and showers.”

On July 31, the LDRS was copied into an email sent anonymously to the council’s Environmental Health and Trading Standards department, which claimed there hadn’t been any hot water since “January 2023”.

The council was asked for a comment on this on the same day, but it had not commented by the time of publication.

The improvement notice also said the panic alarms in the sauna and steam room were “not operational” and added that staff (on August 3) were not aware that the panic alarms were not operational, despite them being listed as not operational on the daily/weekly check sheets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The notice also said that members of the public were able to access areas of the business which “should have been restricted due to the potential risks to their health and safety”.

A cleaners’ cupboard in the changing village was highlighted as it was “not locked” and that this cupboard contained COSHH [substances hazardous to health] chemicals.

“This matter has previously been brought to your attention on January 17, 2022,” the notice stated.

The council was approached for a statement on this improvement notice, but it would not comment as there is an appeals process to the notice.

Lifestyle’s PR office was approached on August 1 about the lack of hot water claim, and on August 11 about the improvement notice.