Number of vulnerable adult safeguarding concerns drops in Bedford

Thousands of safeguarding concerns were flagged about vulnerable adults in Bedford during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, figures show.

Age UK said abuse and neglect may have thrived behind closed doors throughout periods of lockdown, contributing to a stark national rise in the number of concerns flagged with councils between April 2020 and March this year.

But NHS Digital figures show the number of concerns about adults with care and support needs in Bedford fell during the period to 2,835 down from the 3,750 the year before – a 24 per cent drop.

There were 45 enquiries involving neglect or acts of omission, 60 concerning physical abuse, 40 about psychological abuse and 55 investigations into financial abuse

Nationally, nearly 500,000 safeguarding concerns were flagged that year, up 5 per cent from 2019-20, with the very elderly – those aged over 85 – most likely to be the subject.

Caroline Abrahams, from Age UK, said the abuse of older people was a serious concern, adding: "Hundreds of thousands of older people are being affected a year and we expect the pandemic to have made things worse.

"That's because of the heightened stress across our society and because abuse and neglect tend to thrive behind closed doors, of which there have been more than usual these last 18 months or so."

If councils believe a vulnerable adult is experiencing or is at risk of abuse or neglect, they must carry out a Section 42 enquiry to determine whether action should be taken.

Around 195 such enquiries were launched in Bedford during the year to March – more than the 125 that commenced in 2019-20.

Roughly 180 such investigations concluded in 2020-21, with the council finding that the highest proportion of allegations in the area were linked to physical abuse.

The highest number of incidents took place in a person's own home with the source of risk in Bedford most often someone the person knew.

Across England, where most incidents were likely to happen at home or in residential care, allegations of neglect, physical, psychological or financial abuse were at the centre of most investigations.

In Bedford, there were 45 enquiries involving neglect or acts of omission, 60 concerning physical abuse, 40 about psychological abuse and 55 investigations into financial abuse.

According to the figures – which are rounded to the nearest five – there were more than 9,000 cases linked to sexual abuse or exploitation investigated nationally.

Kate Terroni, chief inspector for adult social care at the Care Quality Commission, independent regulator of health and social care in England, described the latest figures as concerning but said providers had gone above and beyond to provide high quality care during the pandemic.

She added: "However, where concerns are brought to our attention we will not hesitate to act.

"Where we find people are at risk we will not hesitate to take further regulatory action to ensure people’s safety and human rights are upheld.”