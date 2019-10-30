Nominations for the Bedford Sports Awards 2019 are now open

Nominations are now open for the Bedford Sports Awards 2019, which recognises sporting greatness in the community.

The event, to be held at the Bedford Corn Exchange on Monday, December 9 will celebrate the incredible work of schools, clubs, organisations and volunteers in the area.

Bedford Sports Awards 2018

Cllr Doug McMurdo, portfolio holder for leisure and culture, said: “The sports awards really are a fantastic occasion, recognising not just our amazing sports people but the clubs, schools and volunteers who support them.

“Bedford Borough Council is proud to sponsor the Outstanding Achiever Award, and our sincere thanks go to local organisations who sponsor the awards ceremony which enables us to make this event happen.”

Categories

- Adult Personality of the Year

- Junior Personality of the Year

- Club of the Year

- Community Club/Group of the Year

- Team of the Year

- School of the Year

- Coach of the Year

- Admin/Outstanding Volunteer of the Year

- Young Volunteer of the year

- Disability Sports Award

- Outstanding Achiever Awards

Nominations can be submitted online at www.bedford.gov.uk/sportsawards. The deadline for nominations in Wednesday, November 20 at 5pm

All shortlisted nominees will be invited to attend a high-profile ceremony for an evening of fun and celebration at the Bedford Corn Exchange, where the winners are announced.