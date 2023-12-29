No trains to Bedford from London on New Year's Eve as Thameslink announce major disruption

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you’re hoping to get back home from celebrating New Year’s Eve in London, you’re out of luck.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Thameslink said: “Customers intending to travel back from London during the night towards Bedford or Brighton/Three Bridges will be unable to do so.”

Before adding: “Thameslink services will not run overnight with no alternative journey options.”

The New Year's service to Bedford from London is cancelled due to train crew shortages

There will be trains into London Sunday morning – but that’s probably not a lot of use to you if you were planning to head home after celebrating in the capital.

You could use EMR trains or the Luton Express to travel to Luton Airport and make your way home from there – but they’ll finish earlier on Sunday.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director, said: “We’re very sorry that we’ve had to alter and reduce our service this weekend. As with train companies in other parts of the country, this is because of train crew shortages, with winter illnesses having a particular impact.

“We’re doing our best to limit the impact and spread services but, regrettably, we strongly advise passengers to check their journeys before setting out. On Sunday, the service will be particularly affected in the afternoon with no Thameslink trains overnight.”