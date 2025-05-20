No trains south of Bedford for next two weekends

Bedford train station

Gird your loins, people – if you’re heading to London, it’s replacement bus time.

There’ll be engineering work this weekend and next between Bedford and London St Pancras, closing all East Midlands Railway lines.

And that’s not all – every Thameslink service to and from Bedford will be affected as well.

But, you’ll be pleased to hear (she said sarcastically) replacement bus services will be running.

And the reason behind it all – Network Rail is upgrading the overhead line equipment between Luton North and Bedford. The wiring is being upgraded on this part of the Midland Main Line so that East Midlands Railway’s new greener fleet of bi-mode trains will be able to travel at up to 125mph on this section of the line.