No trains south of Bedford for next two weekends

By Clare Turner
Published 20th May 2025, 13:05 BST
Bedford train stationplaceholder image
Bedford train station
Gird your loins, people – if you’re heading to London, it’s replacement bus time.

There’ll be engineering work this weekend and next between Bedford and London St Pancras, closing all East Midlands Railway lines.

And that’s not all – every Thameslink service to and from Bedford will be affected as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But, you’ll be pleased to hear (she said sarcastically) replacement bus services will be running.

Visit here for more details

And the reason behind it all – Network Rail is upgrading the overhead line equipment between Luton North and Bedford. The wiring is being upgraded on this part of the Midland Main Line so that East Midlands Railway’s new greener fleet of bi-mode trains will be able to travel at up to 125mph on this section of the line.

Related topics:BedfordLondonEast Midlands RailwayThameslinkNetwork Rail
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice