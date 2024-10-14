No chairs allowed: If you're hoping to sit at the Bedford Park concerts next year, you're out of luck

By Clare Turner
Published 14th Oct 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 17:11 BST
In a new ruling from organisers of the Bedford Park concerts, chairs will no longer be allowed.

If you’re a regular at the concerts – which have included Nile Rodgers & Chic, Ministry of Sound, Tom Jones and James in the past – you’ll know bringing your own fold-up chair has been standard practice for years.

But in a new rule by organisers Cuffe & Taylor, there will be a big top tent next year – and no chairs.

On the Bedford Summer Sessions website, it said: “The Big Top Tent ensures that nothing can dampen the spirit of this festival. If the sun's blazing, you can step out of the outdoor spaces and enjoy some well-earned shade. If the heavens open, the Big Top Tent will keep you dry and the music playing.”

This year's Bedford Summer Sessions at Bedford Park (Picture: Donna Samuels Photography)This year's Bedford Summer Sessions at Bedford Park (Picture: Donna Samuels Photography)
This year's Bedford Summer Sessions at Bedford Park (Picture: Donna Samuels Photography)

And on the FAQs part of the website, it added: "Chairs are not allowed into the arena for TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions. This includes the Terraced Garden.”

And some residents near Bedford Park have taken to social media, not impressed at the prospect of having to stand.

One said: “Due to the weather this year, they have decided to go for (a) big tent. Not keen on that idea. But def not standing for six hours.”

Another asked: “So what if you’re old and standing for long periods is difficult?”

While one resident added: “It may seem trivial to some but the lack of chairs now has really taken the shine off it. I have had back surgery and appreciate being able to alternate between dancing and then sitting for a bit – it’s a long evening otherwise.”

Bedford Today has made several approaches to Cuffe & Taylor and TK Maxx but have yet to receive a statement.

Last month, we reported how Simple Minds had been revealed as the first 2025 Bedford Summer Sessions headline act.

