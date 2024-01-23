News you can trust since 1845
No Bedford trains next Tuesday as Aslef drivers walk out again

You have been warned
By Clare Turner
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 14:30 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 14:40 GMT
Bedford train station

There’ll be no Thameslink Bedford trains next Tuesday (January 30) as Aslef train drivers walk out again.

However, there will be a limited shuttle service calling at Luton, Luton Airport Parkway and St Pancras if that’s any use to you.

As well as Tuesday’s strike, there’ll also be a nationwide overtime ban by Aslef from Monday (January 29) until Tuesday, February 6, which means there will be an amended timetable in place with fewer services overall.

