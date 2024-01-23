No Bedford trains next Tuesday as Aslef drivers walk out again
You have been warned
There’ll be no Thameslink Bedford trains next Tuesday (January 30) as Aslef train drivers walk out again.
However, there will be a limited shuttle service calling at Luton, Luton Airport Parkway and St Pancras if that’s any use to you.
As well as Tuesday’s strike, there’ll also be a nationwide overtime ban by Aslef from Monday (January 29) until Tuesday, February 6, which means there will be an amended timetable in place with fewer services overall.