Night shelters in Bedford borough are free for users, council clarifies
At a Housing Committee meeting on Wednesday September 24 Anna Robbani, head of housing, homelessness and customer services, confirmed that users do not have to pay to access the shelters.
Ms Robbani added that people are identified by the outreach team, risk-assessed, and then referred in.
The clarification came after concerns that some members of the public have been misled into thinking rough sleepers need money to secure a place.
Councillor Tim Caswell, Lib Dem councillor for Goldington said: “Over many years beggars have constantly told the public that they need money to access [shelters]
“And I think that’s probably the source of that rumour.”
Councillor Andrea Spice, a Conservative councillor representing Wixams and Wilstead, who asked the question added: “Last week it got up to £19… our residents do genuinely care, but they’re being misled a little bit.
“I just wanted to get this clarified.”
The council stressed that there is no charge to users for staying in the shelters.