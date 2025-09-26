Night shelters in Bedford borough are free for users, council clarifies

Bedford Borough Council has clarified that places in its night shelters are free to users

Night shelter beds in Bedford borough are free of charge for those referred to them, councillors were told this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a Housing Committee meeting on Wednesday September 24 Anna Robbani, head of housing, homelessness and customer services, confirmed that users do not have to pay to access the shelters.

Ms Robbani added that people are identified by the outreach team, risk-assessed, and then referred in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clarification came after concerns that some members of the public have been misled into thinking rough sleepers need money to secure a place.

Councillor Tim Caswell, Lib Dem councillor for Goldington said: “Over many years beggars have constantly told the public that they need money to access [shelters]

“And I think that’s probably the source of that rumour.”

Councillor Andrea Spice, a Conservative councillor representing Wixams and Wilstead, who asked the question added: “Last week it got up to £19… our residents do genuinely care, but they’re being misled a little bit.

“I just wanted to get this clarified.”

The council stressed that there is no charge to users for staying in the shelters.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.