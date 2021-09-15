Next year's Bedford Park Proms tickets will be £1 for 8,000 NHS workers, reveals Captain Tom's daughter
She made the announcement Sunday night
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 1:26 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 1:28 pm
NHS workers will be able to buy tickets for next year's Proms in the Park for just £1
Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, made the announcement along with her son Benjie at Sunday night's performance.
She revealed Bedford Park Concerts promoter, Mark Harrison, is selling 8,000 tickets to NHS workers for just £1 for the 2022 proms concert - which will be donated straight back to the
NHS and given to The Bedford Hospital Charity.
Bedford Park Proms 25th Anniversary (Part 2) takes place on Sunday, July 31, 2022.