Next year's Bedford Park Proms tickets will be £1 for 8,000 NHS workers, reveals Captain Tom's daughter

NHS workers will be able to buy tickets for next year's Proms in the Park for just £1

Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, made the announcement along with her son Benjie at Sunday night's performance.

She revealed Bedford Park Concerts promoter, Mark Harrison, is selling 8,000 tickets to NHS workers for just £1 for the 2022 proms concert - which will be donated straight back to the

Sunday night at Bedford Park Proms (Picture by Martin Mckay)

NHS and given to The Bedford Hospital Charity.

Bedford Park Proms 25th Anniversary (Part 2) takes place on Sunday, July 31, 2022.