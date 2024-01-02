“You are the pride of this country and an inspiration to us all.”

King Charles’ second New Year Honours list has included incredible people from Bedford who have been thanked for their outstanding work for others.

Each year, hundreds of people are awarded titles by the monarch and this year was no different. Those named in the town this year include:

Carolyn Sampson, a soprano singer who lives in Brickhill, has been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her services to music.

Paul Harris, from Felmersham, has been awarded a CBE for his public and voluntary work as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Operations Director at His Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service.

Cranfield University’s Professor Joe Nellis has also been given a CBE for his services to higher education, economics, business and charity. Joe said: “I am overjoyed to receive this honour and feel privileged to have had the opportunity to make a small contribution to the development of many business leaders, nationally and internationally. I continue to enjoy the stimulation of engaging with top class minds and helping others to reach their potential.

“I would like to thank my wife, Helen, and three children who have always supported me in all that I have done through the years.”

Andrew Gell, 71, is now a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM). The chairman of Riseley Parish Council has been recognised for his commitment to his village.

Westoning’s Zoe Sookun has also been awarded the same title through her work as a project manager with Network Rail supporting the railways and rail aid in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The New Year’s Honours list recognises the exceptional achievements of people across the country and those who have shown the highest commitment to selflessness and compassion. “To all honourees, you are the pride of this country and an inspiration to us all.”

The Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada, said: "Once again, it is my great pleasure to congratulate all recipients of these prestigious