New virtual reality Vision Van goes on the road in Bedfordshire to improve safety education for young people

A new virtual reality Vision Van is behind a drive to improve road safety across Bedfordshire and reduce accidents involving young people.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service's (BFRS) new Vision Van is now on the road and will be used as part of Bedfordshire's Road Safety Partnership's mission to reduce road casualties by 50 per cent by 2035.

Funded jointly by the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) and BFRS, the Vision Van is a road safety vehicle that utilises virtual reality films to engage and educate young drivers in schools and at local events.

A dedicated hydraulic chairs inside the van allows users to immerse themselves into a virtual reality scenario, to better understand the factors and risks that can lead to a driver being distracted or to lose concentration on the road.

Area Commander Ian Evans, Head of Prevention and Protection at BFRS, said: “We are called to far too many incidents where younger drivers have either been injured or have caused harm to others as a result of making unwise decisions behind the wheel.

“The Vision Van is a great way of showing drivers how their actions can result in life-changing consequences in an innovative and fun way. Over the coming months we will be working with Bedfordshire Road Safety Partnership to get the van out into the community to fulfil our aims.”

Schools, colleges and other higher education institutions will be able to book a visit from the the Vision Van team, and it will be heading out into the community to invite young people to engage with the virtual experience.

Phil McCarthy, Bedfordshire Road Safety Partnership manager, added: “Having experienced the van for myself, I can testify to its effectiveness in encouraging users to think twice about their driving habits going forward.