New sweet shop opens in Bedford with pick & mix - as well as vegan, vegetarian and halal options

Two sweet entrepreneurs who grew their business from markets are opening a new store in Bedford.

Opening this Saturday in a Howard Centre flagship kiosk, Sweets In The Mail is the brainchild of Robert Gilbert-Warsop and Liam Hamilton.

The idea was expanded from markets - but it only became more permanent since around the end of the third lockdown.

Sweets In The Mail

Liam said: “We have quickly found some regular customers and we are very thankful to them. They keep seeing us grow and expand.

"Lots of people have asked us for different things and we are happy to oblige. If there’s any kind of confectionery you want, stop by and if we can find someone who makes it, we’ll stock it.”

There’s over 70 different options on a huge wall of pick & mix sweets, imported fudge and chocolate from America as well as vegan, vegetarian and halal options.