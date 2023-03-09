Mayor Dave Hodgson and Specsavers co-founder Dame Mary Perkins officially the branch

A new Specsavers has opened at Sainsbury’s in Fairfield Park.

Mayor Dave Hodgson and Specsavers co-founder Dame Mary Perkins opened the new branch on Clapham Road, which has undergone an extensive refurbishment and is fitted with the latest diagnostic equipment.

Tthe store is easily accessible to those with limited mobility, thanks to its single-level open floor plan design.

It has created five new jobs and further recruitment plans are in the pipeline.

Elizabeth Stewart, Specsavers Fairfield store director said: “We’ve been serving the local community for over 26 years from our Specsavers Bedford store, so we’re delighted to be expanding our services across the community. The supermarket location offers an alternative to people who might struggle to get in to the town centre to visit our other store, with the added bonus of free parking.”

