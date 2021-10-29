New recycling bins installed in Bedford parks by this weekend

New recycling bins are being installed across Bedford Park, Jubilee Park, Allen Park and Mowsbury Park.

The new bigger bins have a separate side for recycling - and although they may not be in the same place as they used to be, Bedford Borough Council says they are going in high footfall areas instead.

Cllr Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: “These new dual bins create more space for waste to be disposed of in our parks in a responsible way. As well as creating more capacity for waste, people will now be able to easily separate their recyclables when out and about using our parks.

“All the new bins are expected to be installed by October 31. Gaps where the old bins used to be will be filled in with grass seed, to keep our parks looking beautiful.”