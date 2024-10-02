New programme aims to increase physical activity for people with special needs and disabilities in Bedford
Beyond Limits aims to offer inclusive and accessible activities in supportive environments, and has started two clubs to get the project under way.
The first of these is a multi-activity club, which offers a variety of sports and activities for participants aged 18 and over.
Sessions take place on Mondays between 10am and 11am at Bedford International Athletics Stadium and feature team games, skill-building exercises and individual challenges.
The second session is an online chair dance club, which takes place on Mondays between 2.30pm and 3pm via Zoom.
This provides participants with the opportunity to get active from the comfort of their own homes.
The initiative aims to tackle inactivity and isolation while fostering a more connected and active SEND community.
Registration for both clubs is now open, with the classes costing three pounds per session.
The programme has been developed by Bedford Borough Council’s sports development and public health teams.
Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for customer experience, leisure and culture said: "We are committed to creating a more inclusive and active Bedford borough for everyone.
“Beyond Limits is a fantastic initiative that will provide a platform for individuals within the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities community to explore the joy of movement and reap the numerous benefits of physical activity.
"I encourage everyone to get involved and experience the positive impact that Beyond Limits can have."
To sign up for either session email [email protected] or call 01234 718829.
