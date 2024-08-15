New play marks historic anniversary of the Great Siege of Bedford Castle

Preparing for their open air show on Castle Mound over the August Bank holiday weekend, the cast of The Great Siege of 1224 take time out for a group shot.

A unique event in the town’s history will be celebrated on August Bank holiday weekend with a new play written and performed by Bedford artists.

The Great Siege of 1224 is a community production that will take place on Castle Mound to mark the 800th anniversary of the fall of the castle.

Producer Rob Parker and director Cally Lawrence have known each other for years and have a mutual passion for local history. They were keen to commemorate such an important milestone but knew that funding was key to its success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the council’s Town Centre Priority Fund, the venture was able to go ahead.

Tim Brewster was bought on board as musical director.

The trio – who all have strong associations with the town – have a wealth of experience between them.

Rob has been a professional composer and playwright for more than 30 years and is a collaborator with New York’s Piper Theatre. He was desperate to put on The Great Siege and in producer Dawn Allen, he found a like-minded and highly motivated partner to get the ball rolling.

She’s been hooked on theatre since she was 14 and sold ice creams at the Civic Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She’s not only appeared in Educating Rita and Shirley Valentine, but her enthusiasm for all things theatrical has extended to stage managing, designing and constructing sets, as well as directing.

Dawn describes finding Rob was as gripped by the story of Bedford Castle as she was as ‘a light bulb moment’.

"His writing and music depicting the events of the summer of 1224 are nothing short of sensational and I am thrilled that we can mount this production in the very capable hands of Cally Lawrence and Tim Brewster."

Cally has been working as an actor and director since 1995. She grew up in Bedfordshire and in recent years directed George's Marvellous Medicine, Wild Things, and Twilight Dancer at The Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She’s even appeared on Castle Mound previously – playing Beatrice in Much Ado about Nothing in 2013 – and is excited to be working on The Great Siege: "It’s a wonderful chance to bring an important piece of Bedford's history to life in a fun and creative way. Everyone knows Castle Mound, but not everyone knows the story behind it."

Tim’s writing credits include two musicals – Nicholas Nickleby in 2012 and, in partnership with Ruth Lusby-Yentis, a musical version of Michael Morpurgo’s Friend or Foe.His early influences include folk music and the National Theatre productions of The Mysteries and Lark Rise to Candleford, both of which he went on to re-create and stage locally.He says their musical style conveyed a deep sense of history, time and place, while at the same time sounding contemporary and full of energy. He’s hoping to imitate that iconic sound, arranging Rob’s songs for a large live band.

The cast of 33 will be in period costume for the 75 minute performances at 2pm and 6pm on Saturday and Sunday, August 24 and 25. There is no interval.

Tickets are free and can be booked at The Place's website. Please bring a blanket or chair as seating is not provided.