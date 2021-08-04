New photography exhibition at Wrest Park in Bedfordshire highlights lives of black British people following Windrush scandal
It's free and will run until the end of October
A new photography exhibition highlighting the lives of black British people will open at Wrest Park tomorrow (August 5).
Called England’s New Lenses, it's part of a major exhibition at four English Heritage sites across the country: Wrest Park in Silsoe, Tintagel Castle in Cornwall, Middleham Castle in Yorkshire and Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, where photographers challenge the definition of heritage.
London-based artist Kemka Ajoku highlights the lives of black British people living in the UK following the Windrush era in English Heritage’s first outdoor exhibition at Wrest Park.
The exhibition - which runs from August 5 until October 31 - has been developed by Shout Out Loud, English Heritage’s national youth engagement programme, in partnership with Photoworks and supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Kirsty McCarrison, English Heritage Shout Out Loud project manager, said: “We wanted these young photographers to offer fresh perspectives through their creative work – we are delighted with the results and hope it will inspire people to look at our historic sites in a new light.”