New photography exhibition at Wrest Park in Bedfordshire highlights lives of black British people following Windrush scandal

A new photography exhibition highlighting the lives of black British people will open at Wrest Park tomorrow (August 5).

Called England’s New Lenses, it's part of a major exhibition at four English Heritage sites across the country: Wrest Park in Silsoe, Tintagel Castle in Cornwall, Middleham Castle in Yorkshire and Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, where photographers challenge the definition of heritage.

London-based artist Kemka Ajoku highlights the lives of black British people living in the UK following the Windrush era in English Heritage’s first outdoor exhibition at Wrest Park.

Gestural Greetings by Kemka Ajoku

The exhibition - which runs from August 5 until October 31 - has been developed by Shout Out Loud, English Heritage’s national youth engagement programme, in partnership with Photoworks and supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.