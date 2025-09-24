New ‘no phone’ policy at Wootton Upper School with penalties for pupils breaking the rules

Wootton Upper is introducing a new ‘phone free’ policy with the aim of making children even safer at school.

The school has been ‘phone free’ for a few years with students not allowed to access or use their devices.

But it’s now going ‘properly phone-free’ which means pupils will not have access to mobile phones from when they enter the school site until they leave at the end of the day.

The new rules mean pupils must switch off all smartphones and other devices and place them in the bottom of their bag before arriving at school.

They can only retrieve them after leaving the school site.

The school is also considering whether, as a ‘hard ban’ adopted by other schools, to have special phone pouches or collect phones at the beginning of the school day and lock them away.

Its new ‘phone free’ policy will carry ‘more severe consequences’ for breaking the rules, which may result in a pupil’s mobile phone being banned for anything from one day to eight weeks (40 school days).

Headteacher Mark Lehain stated: “Thank you to everyone who's been in touch – I've had 40 emails in from families, and they've made really useful points.

“Around half of these were to express full support. For most of the rest, concerns were about longer confiscations if rules were broken - which is completely understandable.”

One parent who responded on Mr Lehain’s X account said: “My son's school have introduced Yondr pouches. The utter nonsense from some parents on FB is laughable. Their argument: they should be allowed to call or text their CHILD anytime they want to. Parents disrupting learning. It beggars belief!”

Another stated on FB: “The law says punishments (eg, keeping phones in school possession) have to be reasonable... is keeping the phone for 2-4 weeks reasonable? Or does that cross the line?”

Other comments included: “We used to get push back. Far less now. But we have always had the rule. Phone stays at home.”

In his letter outlining the proposals, Mr Lehain said: “Wootton has been “phone free” for a few years now, in that we do not allow students to access or use their devices at all during the day.

“There are only two exceptions to this: if they are directed to hand over their phone to staff as part of an investigation, or if it’s needed for a specific medical purpose such as diabetes monitoring.

“We do this because we care, and smartphones create serious problems for students and schools:

1. They damage learning through distraction. They do this even if not in use. Research shows having a smartphone on you or nearby reduces the ability to concentrate and learn.

2. They damage wellbeing, preventing students from “switching off”. Having an extended break from the pressures of social media and messages is vital to remain healthy and happy.

3. They put students and staff at risk, through exposure to bullying, paedophiles, pornography, grooming, sexual or violent images, and a whole lot more.

But, he added, that in spite of the school’s best efforts, it had become clear it was still too easy for students to break the rules.

“Students tell us that many check their phones in toilet cubicles or less-visible spots during breaktimes. They’ve also told us that because others are on their phones sending messages, they feel pressured to access their phones to respond. Some have even told us that their parents message them during the day and expect replies, which is really disappointing,” Mr Lehain added.

“Last year, thanks to alert colleagues, we uncovered some absolutely horrific instances of students using phones to share and show the most awful things with others whilst in school – the kinds of things that once seen can’t be unseen.”

“We are going to take our time to choose the best approach and keep you notified once we’ve decided how to do things.

“That said, we can’t wait to reduce the existing risks. As this is such a serious issue, we have decided that the best and fairest way to do this is to:

> Make our rules around phones and connected devices even clearer, and

> Have more severe consequences for breaking the rules.”

