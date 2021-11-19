New mobile CCTV camera installed in Bedford's Cauldwell ward

A new mobile CCTV camera is now in use in Bedford' s Cauldwell ward.

Ward councillors Fouzia Zamir Atiq and Abu Sultan used some of their funds to purchase the new camera.

They say local residents have consistently come to them with concerns about anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping in the area - and hope the new camera will help put a stop to it, or identify those responsible.

Ward councillors Fouzia Zamir Atiq and Abu Sultan with the new camera

Councillor Sultan said: "This is what being Councillors is all about, listening to people and investing in projects that will benefit them.”

Councillor Zamir Atiq added: “Local people deserve to be safe, and feel safe in our community. That's why we didn't hesitate to invest in an extra CCTV camera. If there are other areas where residents think a camera may be useful please let us know."