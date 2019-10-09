New homes go on show on outskirts of Bedford

A selection of show homes can now be viewed at a 125-home development in Houghton Conquest.

The two, three and four-bedroom homes at Meadow Croft are described as “offering an ideal lifestyle for a range of buyers”.

David Thomas, sales and marketing director for Kier Living Eastern said: “We encourage all buyers to visit Meadow Croft and view these stunning show homes. Whilst each is different in size and features, they all share our distinct attention to detail and high standard of design. The development, as a whole, benefits from a tranquil village setting, in addition to a close proximity to the bustling and vibrant town of Bedford.”

The show homes are open for viewing from Thursday to Monday 10am–5pm, except for Mondays and Thursdays when it is open until 7pm.