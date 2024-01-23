New home for Bedford parkour club that works to support youngsters' mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bedford-based sports club, recognised as a champion of supporting youngsters’ mental health, is going from strength to strength.

Spiral Freerun runs a range of weekly parkour and freerunning classes supporting youngsters, especially those who may be less privileged, to achieve their goals through physical activity.

Now the group is set to have temporary new home in the former Argos unit at the Harpur Centre after being displaced from their previous temporary location due to flooding. And, thanks to grant funding from Sport England, the club has been able to offer sessions free of charge.

Spiral Freerun was started by Luke Brown in late 2016 while he was at university – and in April 2021 he took a leap of faith to create a full-time CIC (Community Interest Club).

The club specialises in providing high-quality, educational and fun parkour sessions for individuals aged four plus, regardless of background or experience level.

It’s run by a team of parkour athletes who have been training from the age of five and continue to train on a daily basis to better their understanding of movements and develop techniques and teaching points to pass on to students.

Luke said: “​I have been training parkour for 10 years now. Parkour was only just beginning its rise back in 2011 and therefore I quickly realised that if I wanted someone to train with, I'm also going to have to inspire and help them on their journey.

"I began teaching a few close friends who went on to become part of the original Spiral Freerun team. I then officially started coaching in 2014 and have worked hard to transfer as many of my skills – both parkour and non-parkour related – to benefit others.”

Luke, a former pupil of Biddenham Upper School, has a degree in (BSc) Sports Science & Coaching as well as qualifications in parkour, safeguarding, first aid, anti terrorism, Covid-19 safe practice, swim teaching and much more. He added: “My knowledge on anatomy, biomechanics, physics and coaching, combined with my experience, allow me to provide a great teaching environment in which the participants and staff learn skills that they can take through with them for life.”

Mum Tracy Brown said: “This group of young men need to be recognised for all the hard work they have put in. I have seen first hand the difficulties my son has faced, and the many hurdles he has encountered, due to disability through broken bones, the struggle he has had with his own mental health, and the blood, sweat and tears he has put in to make this a success. The team are champions of supporting mental health for everybody as well as their young charges.”

Samantha Laycock, Harpur Centre manager said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Spiral Free Run to the Harpur Centre, the store concept is really cool and we’re sure it will be a huge hit with our visitors. Their commitment to the local community is really inspiring and mirrors our values here at Harpur Centre”

Luke added: “Bedford is where we want to be located, and being pushed out to Wyboston has come with its fair share of challenges to say the least. But with our new location being situated right on the edge of the Harpur Centre not only are we visible from the roadside, but we are being stumbled upon by thousands of members of the

community every single day. A huge difference in comparison to our previous locations in which you would need to know where we are in advance, in order to find us. This will provide us an incredibly opportunity to showcase to Bedford not only the benefits that Parkour/ Freerunning can provide, but also to bring the community together in ways that are better than we have ever been able to do previously.”