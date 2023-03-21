New date added: Find out more about the Station Quarter regeneration or plans for Bedford's Midland Road

News you can trust since 1845
The fourth and final event is this Saturday

By Clare Turner
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:56 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 11:57 GMT

If you were hoping to find out a little more about the regeneration of the Station Quarter and Midland Road area, the council has added another exhibition date.

Due to the popularity and large interest, they’ll be fourth and final Town Deal exhibition event in the Harpur Suite on Saturday (March 25), between 11am and 2pm.

Residents who would like to attend and find out more about the Bedford Town Deal can just turn up on the day, with no booking required.

Samantha Laycock, chair of Bedford Town Deal Board, said: “This is a once in a generation opportunity for us to deliver major projects that promote economic regeneration, encourage investment and deliver vital infrastructure.”

Councillor Henry Vann, portfolio holder for town centres and planning, added: “A lot of work has gone into selecting and developing the schemes and successfully securing Government approval for funding.”

You can find out more about the Town Deal here

