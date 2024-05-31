New customer care hub aims to help anyone wanting to access Bedford council support

Bedford Borough Customer Hub, in Horne Lane, opens on Wednesday, June 19

The council hopes residents will access a new customer hub in Horne Lane.

It opens on Wednesday, June 19 and Bedford Borough Council says it’s aimed at “providing comprehensive support and services”.

The Customer Hub will be able to resolve queries and offer advice, with in-person assistance, as well as digital support. You’ll have access to computers, free wi-fi, and phones. Residents can also enrol in ‘learn from scratch’ digital courses to help navigate online platforms.

Citizens Advice Bureau will also partner with the hub on a regular basis giving budgeting assistance and specialised support, such as independent domestic violence advice.