New Community Diagnostics Centre in Bedford ‘will help reduce NHS waiting lists’

A new Community Diagnostics Centre (CDC) for Bedford has been hailed a ‘brilliant facility’ that will bring healthcare closer to local residents and help reduce NHS waiting lists.

Health Minister Ashley Dalton officially opened the centre at Gilbert Hitchcock House in Kimbolton Road, yesterday. (October 2)

Diagnostic services including MRI, CT, Dexa scanning, ultrasound, x-ray, cardiology and respiratory will be operational at the CDC from Monday, October 13.

The parliamentary under-secretary of state for public health and prevention praised the centre’s central location and its role in delivering the government’s 10-year plan to shift more NHS services from hospitals into communities.

Staff at the ribbon cutting to officially open Bedford's new Community Diagnostic Centre Photo: Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

“This is about making sure communities like Bedford have these facilities right at their heart, so people can access their health service around their day, not build their day around the health service,” she said.

The Bedford CDC is part of a nationwide rollout of diagnostic centres designed to offer services such as MRI scans, X-rays, blood tests and bone density scans outside of major hospitals.

As its plans were announced before last year’s general election, Ms Dalton was asked how many of the CDCs in the 10-year plan were actually part of the new plan, and how many had been carried forward.

“Some of these facilities were announced [earlier], but what we’ve actually done is we’ve committed to put in more resources to make sure that these come forward and that they’ve got the very best of the facilities in them,” she replied.

Minister Ashley Dalton pictured with Robbie Barrett, Ct Modality Lead, Caroline Roberts, Associate Director Of Redevelopment and Mohammad Yasin Bedford MP Photo: Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Ms Dalton said the new Bedford facility features “state-of-the-art” MRI, DEXA and X-ray machines and will operate seven days a week, 12 hours a day. “Our investment means that people can access their healthcare in a way that makes sense for them,” she added.

Responding to questions about staffing, Ms Dalton acknowledged that equipment alone is not enough and said the NHS is working to ensure trained staff are in place.

“I’ve met some amazing staff today, and they’re absolutely thrilled with the new facilities. We’re working with the NHS system to make sure we’ve got the staff in place and that we’re keeping trained staff coming through,” she said.

“We’ve got a long-term workforce plan, which we’ll be bringing forward later this year, committing further to ensuring a pipeline of staff to keep the NHS delivering the services we need.”

The new Community Diagnostic Centre is based at Gilbert Hitchcock House in Kimbolton Road, Bedford Photo: LDRS

Ms Dalton said the expansion of CDCs is helping to increase capacity across the health system and reduce delays.

“Waiting lists are coming down. When we came into government we promised 2 million more appointments to get waiting lists down, we’ve actually delivered over 5 million more appointments already,” she said.

“These CDCs are part and parcel of doing that. They’re massively increasing capacity in the system. Waiting lists were down in July this year for the first time in about 15 years.”

She acknowledged that patients still waiting may not immediately feel the impact but said local communities would notice improvements over time.

“People can feel it, they’ll start to feel it in the fact that they can access their appointments more easily and aren’t waiting quite as long,” she said.

“Just coming in today, there were streams of people coming in and out. It’s clearly a really active part of the community already.”

