New care home on site of former Bedfordshire garage welcomes VIP visitors to open day

Care home staff with the visitors to the open day

A new care home in Bedfordshire that has been built on a former garage site welcomed Central Beds councillors to an open day.

The open day was also attended by local councillors, senior representatives from Central Bedfordshire Council and John Mantle, whose family previously owned the Mantles Garage in Biggleswade where the care home is located.

The care home aims to provide first-class accommodation for older people and represents the latest in care home design.

It features the Bloom Café, a cinema, hair and beauty salon and a spa as well as a number of lounges, dining rooms and kitchen areas all of which will provide residents with a warm and welcoming environment.

Residents will be able to look over the home's extensive landscaped gardens from their glazed balconies - with some of the ground floor bedrooms also opening onto the gardens.