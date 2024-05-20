New bug hotels installed across Central Bedfordshire to mark World Bee Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bug hotels are now helping to support wildlife and increase biodiversity in Central Bedfordshire.

The project has been organised to mark World Bee Day today (May 20) and to offer places for bees and other insects to live and thrive.

The structures have been built by Silsoe Horticultural Centre, where adults with learning disabilities can get involved in planting, growing and harvesting produce. offer safe places for bees and other insects to live and thrive.

The bug hotels were also beautifully decorated, with children from Kingfishers Children's Home teaming up with older residents from retirement complex Johnson Court, a retirement complex in Houghton Regis.

The bug hotels being built at Silsoe Horticultural Centre

Bug hotels provide shelter and nesting spots for insects, including solitary bees, helping protect them from bad weather and predators. This helps support their life cycles and the pollination of nearby plants, helping to ensure green spaces remain healthy and vibrant. They attract a variety of insects, which helps maintain balanced ecosystems.

The new bug hotels contribute to the council’s biodiversity duty introduced by the Environment Act 2021, which requires local authorities to take steps to support and increase the variety of plants, animals, and other wildlife in their areas. As well as introducing the bug hotels, the council has planted daffodils on the Downside and Parkside estates, and installed bird boxes to enhance the local environment and support wildlife.

Cllr Steven Watkins, executive member for business, housing and public assets, said: "This project highlights the importance of bees and other pollinators, but has also helped bring our communities together, with different age groups teaming up to decorate the bug hotels. It's a true community effort that shows our commitment to sustainability and environmental education."

