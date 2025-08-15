A new branch of Cook Shop has opened as part of the refurbishments at the Interchange Retail Park. And it’s a foodie’s delight.

The shop has taken up one of the new shopping ‘pods’ launching with open day special offers and lots of tasty treats to sample.

Cook, which already offers its branded cooked meals at some supermarkets and other outlets, offers a range of frozen ready meals, entertaining food, puddings and cakes to tempt the tastebuds.

It says it uses the same ingredients and techniques you would at home, so everything looks and tastes homemade.

A new Cook Shop opened at the Interchange Park Bedford, on August 8

Included are traditional dishes, vegetarian and gluten and dairy free options along with a new Pan Asian menu.

Cook was founded in 1997 by entrepreneurs Ed and Dale, with a little shop in Farnham and an old pizza delivery kitchen. They were Inspired by the taste of great home-cooking with an aim of bringing a different business model to to the table – working for people and the planet, not just profit.

Since then, Cook meals and puddings have picked up scores of Great Taste Awards and can be found in hundreds of independent shops all over the UK.

A spokesperson said: “We have four kitchens, where everything is still prepared by hand, over 100 of our own shops and over 1000 independent stockists, and a thriving delivery service.

Cook is open daily with a frozen food home delivery service (with a minimum order of £45) or free same day click & collect option.

