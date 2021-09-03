New Bedford refuge offers support for women fleeing domestic abuse

A new refuge in Bedford wil provide a safe haven for women and their children, fleeing domestic abuse.

It can accommodate up to 10 women - either with or without dependant children.

Built by Grand Union Housing Group - as part of its role as the landlord – the refuge features self-contained flats that provide a safe refuge, whilst accessing therapeutic recovery support.

One of the self-contained flats

Specialist housing provider Stonewater has been commissioned by Bedford Borough Council as the service provider for the home.

Refuges across Bedford accepted 111 referrals from survivors fleeing domestic abuse, between 2018 and 2021.

Helena Doyle, Stonewater’s customer experience director, said: “This well thought-out accommodation is setting a new standard for provisions of this kind and will provide a great opportunity for survivors of domestic abuse to make a fresh start.

"It is an ideal environment to build on our existing experience to ensure women and children remain safe and progress at every stage of support to live a happy and safe life, free from abuse.”

Cllr James Valentine, portfolio holder with responsibility for tackling domestic abuse and violence at Bedford Borough Council, said: “It has been a priority for Bedford Borough Council to increase the provision of supported accommodation for domestic abuse survivors and I’m delighted we can offer a new safe space in the borough for women and their children.”