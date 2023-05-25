The by-election takes place in June

The election of Tom Wotton as Bedford’s mayor means a by-election for his vacant seat in the ward of Wyboston will take place on Thursday, June 29.

Poll cards will be issued soon and voters are reminded that they will need to show approved photo ID to vote at a polling station. This includes a current or expired UK passport or driver’s licence. Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply online for free ID.

Details of approved photo ID and how to apply for free ID, known as a Voter Authority Certificate, are available on the Electoral Commission’s website.

People who were eligible to vote in May’s local elections and whose details have not changed will still be registered. It only takes a few minutes to register at your current address by going online at www.gov.uk/registertovote. Residents can check by contacting the Council’s Electoral Services team at [email protected]

Residents who are unable to get to a polling station on Thursday, June 29 can apply to vote by post or proxy. The deadline for applying for a postal vote, amending a postal vote or amending a proxy vote is 5pm on Wednesday, June 14. The deadline for applying for a new proxy vote is 5pm on Wednesday, June 21.

Forms to apply to vote by post or proxy are available from the Council’s Electoral Services team or at the Electoral Commission’s website.

