New Bedford 'family hub' for 11 to 18 year olds to open in Allhallows
Putting semantics aside, the council will be opening a new Central Family Hub right in the heart of Bedford.
The space has been specially designed with young people aged 11 to 18 in mind.
And according to a post on social media, it will be "a welcoming place to spend time with friends, try out fun activities, learn new skills, and access support from local services”.
During the day, the hub will also offer sessions and support for families with younger children.
And in the evenings and at weekends, it will “become a vibrant youth hub focused on older age groups” – so a youth club, in old-school parlance.
Sessions will begin over the summer.