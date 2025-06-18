New Bedford 'family hub' for 11 to 18 year olds to open in Allhallows

By Clare Turner
Published 18th Jun 2025, 16:56 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 17:05 BST
Bedford's new Central Family Hub (Picture: Bedford Borough Council)placeholder image
Bedford's new Central Family Hub (Picture: Bedford Borough Council)
When is a youth club not a youth club – when the council calls it a family hub.

Putting semantics aside, the council will be opening a new Central Family Hub right in the heart of Bedford.

The space has been specially designed with young people aged 11 to 18 in mind.

And according to a post on social media, it will be "a welcoming place to spend time with friends, try out fun activities, learn new skills, and access support from local services”.

During the day, the hub will also offer sessions and support for families with younger children.

And in the evenings and at weekends, it will “become a vibrant youth hub focused on older age groups” – so a youth club, in old-school parlance.

Sessions will begin over the summer.

