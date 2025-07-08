New bar called The Hidden Barrel to open this weekend in Bedford
Called The Hidden Barrel, it will be ready to rock from Saturday (July 12) as the new owners put in the finishing touches.
It will serve a range of cask ales and craft beers, along with a solid selection of spirits and wines.
The new owners say their main focus will be firmly on curating a great beer selection as they’re not quite ready to give a full food offering just yet.
Having said that, they have teamed up with Mamma Concetta next door, so you can enjoy their Italian dishes in The Hidden Barrel. Win-win.
The bar’s Mantas said: “We’ve been incredibly busy getting everything ready, so some plans are still in progress, but we’re hoping to introduce quiz nights, live music, table games, and other events in the near future to help build a fun, welcoming community atmosphere.”
