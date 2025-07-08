New bar called The Hidden Barrel to open next weekend in Bedford

The Hidden Barrel.

A groovy new bar is opening where the former Bar Citrus was in Harpur Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Called The Hidden Barrel, it will be ready to rock from Saturday, July 19 as the new owners put in the finishing touches.

It will serve a range of cask ales and craft beers, along with a solid selection of spirits and wines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new owners say their main focus will be firmly on curating a great beer selection as they’re not quite ready to give a full food offering just yet.

Having said that, they have teamed up with Mamma Concetta next door, so you can enjoy their Italian dishes in The Hidden Barrel. Win-win.

The bar’s Mantas said: “We’ve been incredibly busy getting everything ready, so some plans are still in progress, but we’re hoping to introduce quiz nights, live music, table games, and other events in the near future to help build a fun, welcoming community atmosphere.”